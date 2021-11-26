SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Abdul Mohamed had a career-high 25 points as Montana State narrowly defeated Portland 69-66 on Friday.
Amin Adamu had 15 points for Montana State (2-3). Jubrile Belo added 12 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Bishop had 10 points.
Moses Wood scored a career-high 22 points for the Pilots (5-2), whose five-game win streak ended. Tyler Robertson added 16 points. Chris Austin had 11 points.
The Pilots had a potential tying 3-pointer by Kristian Sjolund rim out at the buzzer.
