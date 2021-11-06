ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Karl Mofor ran for 222 yards and both Albany touchdowns as the Great Danes picked up their first win of the season, defeating New Hampshire 20-7 on Saturday.
Mofor was a workhorse with 45 carries. Caylin Parker, with one carry for five yards, was the only other Albany running back to carry the ball. Jeff Undercuffler completed 5 of 10 passes for 81 yards for the Great Danes (1-8, 1-6 Colonial).
Mofor scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 17-yard run in the fourth to go with two field goals by Dylan Burns. The Great Danes held the Wildcats (3-6, 2-4) scoreless until Thomas Splagounias caught a short touchdown pass from Bret Edwards with about four minutes left in the game.
Edwards and Brody McAndrew combined to go 22-of-37 passing for 238 yards with three interceptions.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.