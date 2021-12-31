Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Moderna, up $2.38 to $253.98
The vaccine maker rose as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to spread quickly.
Advanced Micro Devices, down $1.25 to $143.90
The company said it was making progress on getting regulatory clearances for its acquisition of Xilinx.
GameStop, down $6.94 to $148.39
Shares of several “meme stocks,” which enraptured hordes of individual investors this year, fell.
Ford, up 30 cents to $20.77
The automaker has been one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index this year.
Microsoft, down $3.00 to $336.32
Technology companies lagged the rest of the market.
Union Pacific, up $2.39 to $251.93
Railroad operators and other industrial companies put up some of the best gains.
PayPal, down $3.30 to $188.58
The payments company's stock had its first annual decline since being spun off of eBay in 2015.
Signature Bank, up $3.77 to $323.47.
The bank is the best-performing financial stock in the S&P 500 for 2021.
