AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Major League Soccer reinstated suspended Austin forward Cecilio Dominguez on Wednesday after a nearly month-long investigation into a report of a domestic dispute with his partner.
Dominguez missed five games while the league and Austin police investigated. Details of any findings were not immediately released, but the league said that both investigations have finished.
Dominguez is eligible to return to team activities provided he participates in league-mandated counseling.
Austin sits in second place in the Western Conference ahead of its game Sunday with the L.A. Galaxy, and Dominguez' return brings one of the club's top players back to the field.
The 27-year-old Paraguayan was among the team’s first signings, joining the team from Argentina club Independiente as Austin’s first Designated Player. Dominguez has nine goals with Austin over two seasons, including two this season before he was suspended.
