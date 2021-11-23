NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' union have agreed to move the upcoming deadline for teams to offer contracts to certain players in order to keep them out of potential limbo in the event of a work stoppage next month.
The tender deadline was moved from Dec. 2 to Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. The sport's collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m., and it's not expected that MLB and the union will agree on a new deal before then. A lockout and roster freeze could begin Dec. 2.
Teams have until the deadline to decide whether to offer 2022 contracts to players with fewer than six years of major league service, including those eligible for salary arbitration.
The labor dispute could take months to resolve, and if the Dec. 2 deadline passed during a roster freeze, players not yet tendered contracts might not know if they'd become free agents until shortly before the start of the season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.