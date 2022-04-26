NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May.
MLB and the union said Tuesday that teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes."
The sides had said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2. Teams and the union announced then that the active roster limit would be 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1, then revert to 26 on May 2. The larger size during the initial weeks was in response to the shortened spring training that followed the lockout.
The active roster size increases to 28 on Sept. 1.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.