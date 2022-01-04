ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — The Cardinals have canceled their annual winter warmup promotional event because of Major League Baseball's lockout.
The event, which was scheduled for Jan. 15-17, features players. MLB locked out the players' association following the expiration of baseball's collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.
“The winter warmup is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said in a statement Tuesday.
Lawyers for MLB and the union have not met to discuss central economic issues since the lockout began.
Players are scheduled to report for spring training on Feb. 16, leaving a little over a month for an agreement that would allow for a timely start.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.