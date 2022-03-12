March 13 — Mandatory reporting date.
March 14-23 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.
March 17 — Exhibition games start.
March 22 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
March 26 — Deadline to request unconditional release waivers for a player with 30 days termination pay, 2 p.m. EDT
April 4 — Deadline to request unconditional release waivers for a player with 45 days termination pay, 2 p.m. EDT
April 7 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to TBD.
TBD — Salary arbitration hearings, held remotely.
July 16-20 TBD — Amateur draft, Los Angeles.
July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.
July/August TBD — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.
July 24 —Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.
July 25 — Deadline for agreement between MLB and players’ association for 2024 international amateur draft.
July 28-Aug. 3 TBD — Last day during the season to trade a player.
Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.
Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.
Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.
Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.
November TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.
Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
