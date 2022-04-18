April 26-June 24 — Salary arbitration hearings, held remotely.
May 2 — Active rosters reduced to 26 players.
June 14-16 — Owners meeting, New York.
July 17-19 — Amateur draft, Los Angeles.
July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.
July 24 —Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.
July 25 — Deadline for agreement between MLB and players’ association for 2024 international amateur draft.
Aug. 1 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m.
Aug. 2 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m.
Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.
Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.
Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.
Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.
November TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.
Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 4 — Hall of Fame Today’s Game Committee vote announced, San Diego.
Dec. 5-7/8 — Winter meetings, San Diego,
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.
