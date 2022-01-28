Here comes a regular old Seattle-area weekend of weather. That means a little bit of dry, a little bit of wet, and temperatures in the low to upper 40s, pretty much normal for this time of year.
Friday and Saturday will be dry, according to Jeff Michalski of the National Weather Service in Seattle.
On Saturday night, a weather system is expected that will bring rain — but not flooding deluges — to the Puget Sound region all day Sunday.
The showers will linger on Monday and perhaps Tuesday before things begin to dry out again at the end of the week, he said.
Temperatures will cool slightly into the mid to low 40s as we open next week, he said.
