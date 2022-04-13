A low-pressure system over the Pacific Northwest, along with cold air in the atmosphere, means the next few days of showers could easily develop into hail, flurries or thunder, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Tuesday afternoon brought reports of hail and flurries across the region, including in Olympia and Mason County. Western Washington had a few lightning strikes, though most of those heavy showers and strikes stayed over Canada, according to Cullen.
On Wednesday morning, snow and ice made driving hazardous in some areas, especially south of Olympia.
In the Puget Sound region, State Patrol troopers closed eastbound Highway 16 for a short time early Wednesday. The thoroughfare was closed before the Tacoma Narrows Bridge because icy conditions caused multiple collisions, Trooper Robert Reyer said.
Wednesday evening temperatures, similar to Tuesday night, are expected to hover near freezing. The pattern of intense showers developing into thunder, flurries, hail and graupel (soft, small pellets of hail that form when water droplets freeze over a crystal of snow) could last at least until the end of the week, Cullen said. The possibility of thunder and hail decreases after sunset, he said.
The forecast for the weekend shows a wide variety of outcomes, though Sunday will be the best bet for a high-pressure system leading to a drier day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.