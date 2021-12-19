SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 13 points and UC Santa Barbara dominated the first half in a 73-62 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday night.
Sekou Tour, Ajare Sanni and Miles Norris all scored 10 for the Gauchos (6-4), who led 41-23 at halftime. Amadou Sow added 10 rebounds and nine points, while Calvin Wishart handed out eight assists.
Jalen Speer and M.J. Randolph led the Rattlers (2-9), who have lost five straight and fell to 0-8 on the road, with 16 points each. Keith Littles added 14 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
