SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 20 points and UC Santa Barbara snapped Long Beach State's 11-game win streak with an 84-71 victory on Saturday night.
Calvin Wishart had 18 points for the Gauchos (12-10, 5-6 Big West Conference). Amadou Sow added 18 points and nine rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis had 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.
Colin Slater scored a career-high 28 points for the Beach (15-10, 11-2). Aboubacar Traore added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Gauchos evened the season series against the Beach. Long Beach State defeated UC Santa Barbara 65-58 on Jan. 13.
