KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhi Mitchell tallied 13 points and 18 rebounds to lead Rhode Island to an 83-64 win over Bryant on Friday night.
Makhel Mitchell had 17 points and five blocks for Rhode Island (2-0). Ishmael Leggett added 13 points and six rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 10 points.
Charles Pride had 25 points for the Bulldogs (1-1). Adham Eleeda added 11 points. Chris Childs had 10 points.
Tyler Brelsford, the Bulldogs' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 21.0 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-12 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.