BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Tre Mitchell came off the bench to tally 12 points to carry Central Connecticut to a 64-56 win over Maine on Tuesday night.
Mitchell hit 9 of 10 free throws.
Davonte Sweatman had 11 points for Central Connecticut (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Nigel Scantlebury added 10 points. Jayden Brown had 10 points.
Stephane Ingo had 14 points for the Black Bears (2-3). Vukasin Masic added six rebounds.
