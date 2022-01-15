AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Makhel Mitchell scored 20 points to lead Rhode Island to an 81-68 win over UMass on Saturday.
Mitchell made 10 of 15 shots.
Ishmael El-Amin scored 16 points for the Rams (11-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malik Martin had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Carey also had 11 points.
Noah Fernandes scored 18 points to lead the Minutemen (7-9, 0-4). Rich Kelly had 14 points. Trent Buttrick added 11 points and had eight rebounds.
