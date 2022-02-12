BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 21 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Cal State Bakersfield 74-62 on Thursday night.
Cole Anderson had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (10-9, 3-5 Big West Conference). Amadou Sow added 14 points.
Justin McCall had 20 points for the Roadrunners (6-12, 1-8), who have now lost six consecutive games. Cameron Smith added 14 points.
Justin Edler-Davis, who led the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the contest with 10.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5). Kaleb Higgins, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.