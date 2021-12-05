Army (8-3, Independent) vs. Missouri (6-6, SEC), Dec. 22, 8 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas.
TOP PLAYERS
Army: LB Andre Carter II, 14.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, leads the nation in sacks per game; QB Christian Anderson, 545 yards and five touchdowns passing; 519 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
Missouri: RB Tyler Badie, 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing; 330 yards and four touchdowns receiving.
NOTABLE
Army: The Black Knights still have a game to play — they play Navy on Saturday. Army ranks second nationally with 301.2 yards rushing per game.
Missouri: Coach Eliah Drinkwitz is unbeaten (8-0) as an assistant coach and head coach in bowl games.
LAST TIME
Missouri 23, Army 10. (Sept. 11, 1982).
BOWL HISTORY
Army: Fourth Armed Forces Bowl berth, 3-0 record. Tenth bowl bid overall, with a 6-3 record.
Missouri: First Armed Forces Bowl berth, 34th bowl game overall.
