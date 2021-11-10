STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 18 points and Mississippi State went on a late run to pull away for a 75-49 victory over North Alabama in a season opener on Wednesday night.
Omar Figueroa's layup pulled North Alabama within 55-45 with 7:15 remaining, but Iverson Molinar hit a layup and Shakeel Moore, Brooks and Cameron Matthews followed with dunks to ignite a 15-0 run that sealed the win.
Molinar finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Matthews grabbed 14 rebounds — adding seven points and four assists.
Mississippi State has won eight of its last nine season openers and is 4-0 all-time against North Alabama.
Jamari Blackmon led the Lions with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor. Isaac Chatman pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs held North Alabama to 31.1% shooting from the floor and just 25% from beyond the arc.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.