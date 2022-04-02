LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.
Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.
He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV.
Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.
There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.
