UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition's 100th anniversary.
What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.
Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.
The finale that historically has been featured in a prime-time television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC's Peacock service.
