Q: I just read your helpful column on choosing basic toilet features when buying a new toilet. We're remodeling our bathroom to include fixtures and the medicine cabinet. So, can you do the same type article for medicine cabinets? — Louie, Rhode Island
A: When choosing a new medicine cabinet, consider how the existing one functions in its space. Even if you're changing the bathroom with a full remodel, some components of your medicine cabinet — such as electrical outlets or framing for a recessed-mount cabinet — may need to remain where they're located.
Here are some choices to make when buying a new medicine cabinet:
Recessed mount versus surface-mounted. This is the first choice to make. It's wise to consult your contractor to see if it makes more sense to install your medicine cabinet into the wall or onto the surface of the wall.
Framed versus frameless. Do you want the look of a framed cabinet, like a painting? Or you can have a modern frameless look?
Integrated lighting versus fixture lighting. Some cabinets include built-in mirror lighting, while others assume you'll install separate lighting fixtures above or alongside the unit.
Tall versus wide. Medicine cabinets come in various lengths and widths, which can make an aesthetic impact on your bathroom.
Consider these factors, and you'll make an informed decision.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
