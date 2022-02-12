NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Minor had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Merrimack beat Wagner 80-65 in overtime on Saturday.
Ziggy Reid had 19 points for Merrimack (10-15, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 18 points. Mikey Watkins had 14 points and eight assists.
Merrimack outscored Wagner 22-7 in overtime.
Wagner scored 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Will Martinez scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Seahawks (17-3, 11-1), whose 14-game winning streak was snapped. Alex Morales added 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Warriors evened the season series against the Seahawks. Wagner defeated Merrimack 71-57 on Jan. 23.
