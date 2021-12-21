BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Jordan Minor recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 49-47 win over Maine on Tuesday.
Mikey Watkins hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left for the final score. Maine had two chances to tie or win thanks to the Warriors missing the front end of a 1-and-1 but the Black Bears missed two 3-point attempts.
Ziggy Reid had 8 points and 11 rebounds for Merrimack (5-8), which ended its five-game losing streak.
LeChaun DuHart had 10 points for the Black Bears (3-7). Adefolalrin Adetogun added 10 points. Vukasin Masic had six rebounds.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
