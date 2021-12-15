SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jaylen Minnett came off the bench to score 16 points with four 3-pointers to lead Missouri State to a 75-63 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.
Gaige Prim had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Missouri State (7-4). Donovan Clay added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lu'Cye Patterson had 11 points and six assists. Ja'Monta Black scored 10.
South Dakota State scored 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Douglas Wilson had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (9-4). Luke Appel added 17 points.
Noah Freidel, who led the Jackrabbits in scoring at 20 points per game, had only seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Baylor Scheierman (14.0 points per game) scored five points (2 of 12).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.