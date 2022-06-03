Minnesota Lynx (2-8, 1-4 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-7, 3-3 Eastern Conference)
New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits New York looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.
New York finished 7-9 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Liberty averaged 78.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 85.5 last season.
Minnesota finished 22-10 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Lynx averaged 20.4 assists per game on 30.7 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).
Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (hamstring), Moriah Jefferson: out (quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.