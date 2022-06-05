Minnesota Lynx (3-8, 1-4 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-8, 3-3 Eastern Conference)
New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Minnesota Lynx after Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points in the New York Liberty's 84-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
New York finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Liberty averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.
Minnesota finished 22-10 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Lynx averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).
Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (hamstring), Moriah Jefferson: out (quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
