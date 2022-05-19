Minnesota Lynx (1-5, 1-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (3-2, 1-0 Western Conference)
Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx.
Dallas finished 7-8 in Western Conference games and 7-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wings averaged 81.1 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.
Minnesota went 22-10 overall last season while going 10-5 in Western Conference play. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 78.7 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Wings: None listed.
Lynx: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.