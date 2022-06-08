MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Someone out there has handed Minnesota Public Radio a $56 million cash donation.
The Star Tribune reported Wednesday that the anonymous gift is the largest in MPR has ever received in its 55-year history.
The money is slated to go toward YourClassical, MPR’s classical music network. According to MPR, almost 2.75 million people engage with YourClassical weekly.
The money also will go toward advancing new technologies.
