MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A crash in Minneapolis early Thursday that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized, authorities said.
Officers in suburban Robbinsdale spotted a Mercedes SUV about 2 a.m. that was reported stolen in Minneapolis and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.
The driver sped off and officers began a pursuit, police said. The chase moved from Robbinsdale into northeast Minneapolis, where the SUV's driver lost control and crashed, splitting the vehicle in half, authorities said.
All five people in the vehicle were under 18, officers said. One was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and the other four were taken to hospitals, where Robbinsdale police said a second person died.
“Carjackings have been on the rise, I think everyone knows that, even in the western suburbs we’ve had an increase in carjackings, violent carjackings,” said Robbinsdale Capt. John Kaczmarek. “Obviously we attempt to stop those individuals from performing those.”
A State Patrol reconstruction team was called to the scene.
In July, an innocent motorist was killed while a Minneapolis police officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle. In that case, a prosecutors said the officer was driving nearly 80 mph (129 kph) with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into another vehicle. That officer was charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.