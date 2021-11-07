CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Adrien Hunou and Robin Lob scored early for Minnesota United, which played to a 3-3 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night to make the playoffs. The Galaxy, on the other hand, were eliminated because of a dramatic win by Real Salt Lake.
Minnesota or Los Angeles would have secured a playoff spot with a win, but a tie was would have been good enough as long as Real Salt Lake didn't win. But RSL scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time for a 1-0 win over Sporting KC, and forced the Galaxy into a must-win situation.
The Galaxy had three shots — two on goal — in the seven minutes of stoppage time.
Instead, Minnesota (13-11-10) goes into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and will play at fourth-seeded Portland. Real Salt Lake secured the seventh and final spot with 48 points, the same as the Galaxy (12-13-19), but RSL had the goal differential tiebreaker.
Down 2-0 in the first half, Sebastian Lieget got LA a goal in first-half stoppage time.
Chicharito tied the game in the 51st minute and again the 75th minute, after the own goal in the 62nd.
___
