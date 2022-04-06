MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Luca Vildoza, a 26-year-old guard from Argentina.
Vildoza played two NBA Las Vegas Summer League games last year with the New York Knicks, who waived him on Oct. 3.
The 6-foot-3 Vildoza was named the Spanish ACB League Finals MVP in 2020 after helping Baskonia win the league title. He played for Baskonia from 2017-21.
He averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 24.5 minutes in 62 games across EuroLeague and Spanish ACB competition in the 2020-21 season.
Vildoza also played with Quilmes in the Argentinian Liga A from 2011-17.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.