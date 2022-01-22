FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 20 points and Cal State Fullerton won its seventh straight game, beating UC San Diego 83-80 on Saturday night.
Cal State Fullerton (11-5, 5-0 Big West Conference) led the entire second half. Bryce Pope and Jake Killingsworth made back-to-back shots to pull UC San Diego to 79-78 with 1:08 remaining. The Titans made four free throws to seal it.
E.J. Anosike had 12 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Fullerton. Tray Maddox Jr. and Jalen Harris added 12 points apiece.
Toni Rocak had 20 points and seven assists for the Tritons (8-10, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jake Killingsworth added 16 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 15 points.
