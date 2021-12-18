NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Randy Miller Jr. tied his season high with 23 points as North Carolina Central rolled past Delaware State 86-53 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.
Miller Jr. shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Kris Monroe had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (6-7). Dontavius King added 16 points. Justin Wright had six rebounds. Eric Boone had a career-high 13 assists.
North Carolina Central posted a season-high 25 assists.
Myles Carter had 18 points for the Hornets (2-9), who have lost seven straight games. Dominik Fragala added 12 points.
