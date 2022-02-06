HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Walker Miller had 22 points as Monmouth beat Quinnipiac 76-63 on Sunday.
George Papas had 15 points for the Hawks (15-7, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added 13 points and six rebounds. Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 12.
Tyrese Williams had 14 points for the Bobcats (11-10, 6-7). Jacob Rigoni added 10 points. Kevin Marfo had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
