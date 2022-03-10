NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Miller had 16 points and seven rebounds as four-seed Morgan State beat five-seed South Carolina State 80-77 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Keith McGee made two free throws for a six-point lead with 48 seconds left and held on to win.
Chad Venning had 15 points for Morgan State (13-13). Isaiah Burke added 13 points. Lagio Grantsaan had 12 points.
Antonio TJ Madlock had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-16). Omer Croskey added 11 points and three blocks. Jemel Davis had 10 points.
