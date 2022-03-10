ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Walker Miller had 17 points and Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 15 to help Monmouth fend off Niagara 61-58 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Marcus McClary added 10 points and Nikkei Rutty grabbed nine rebounds for the fourth-seeded Hawks (20-12).
Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the fifth-seeded Purple Eagles (14-16). Noah Thomasson and Justin Roberts added 13 points apiece.
Monmouth advances to play No. 9 seed Rider in the semifinals on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.