WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Miles scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and TCU used a late run to defeat Georgetown 80-73 on Saturday.
Miles had a 3-pointer and a layup in a 14-3 run that gave the Horned Frogs a 73-64 lead with 4:14 to play.
That proved to be just enough as TCU was 1 of 4 with three turnovers from there. Michah Peavy made two free throws with 16.7 seconds left after a Donald Carey 3-pointer brought the Hoyas within 76-73. Miles completed the scoring with two more foul shots at 6.4 seconds.
Charles O'Bannon added 15 points for TCU (9-1), which won its sixth straight.
TCU gave the Big 12 a 5-5 tie in the third Big East/Big 12 Battle.
Aminu Mohammed scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (6-5), who were without point guard Dante Harris because of a sprained ankle. Kaiden Rice added 14 points and Carey 12.
TCU had the big lead of the first half at 30-23 following a layup and da dunk by O'Bannon but the Hoyas scored the next nine points. O'Bannon had consecutive 3-pointers but a layup by Rice had Georgetown within 39-36 at the half.
The second half was back-and-forth — the game featured 13 ties and 16 lead changes — with Georgetown up 61-59 on a Rice 3-pointer with 8:03 to play.
Xavier Cork sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Damion Baugh 3 pointer to start TCU's run. Mohammed answered with a three-point play at the six-minute mark but Miles hit a 3 and JaKobe Coles scored inside before Miles capped the run with a fast-break layup.
After their first-ever game in Washington, TCU returns home to face Grambling on Tuesday. Georgetown opens Big East play at Providence on Wednesday.
