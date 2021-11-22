BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Duke Miles made a layup with 1:27 left in overtime to give Troy the lead en route to an 83-78 win over Florida Atlantic on Monday night in the Paradise Classic.
Miles followed his key score with a layup and two free throws to help secure the win for the Trojans. He scored half of his 16 points in overtime.
Capping a second half that featured five lead changes and four ties, the Owls' Everett Winchester hit a foul shot to even the contest at 73 with 9 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.
Duke Deen had 17 points to lead the Trojans (4-2). Zay Williams added 14 points. TK Smith had 11 points.
Alijah Martin scored a career-high 22 points for the Owls (3-3). Bryan Greenlee added 14 points. Giancarlo Rosado had 10 points.
