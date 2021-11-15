FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles scored 20 points, Emanuel Miller had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and TCU rolled past Southern Mississippi 83-51 on Monday night.
Micah Peavy had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Horned Frogs (2-0). Miles added six assists.
It was Miller's second consecutive game with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The junior transfer from Texas A&M now has 10 career double-doubles.
Tae Hardy scored 18 points and Isaih Moore had 11 for the Golden Eagles (1-2).
The Horned Frogs led 44-26 at halftime after holding Southern Miss to four points over the final five minutes of the half. A five-minute, 13-0 run in the second half pushed TCU's advantage to 77-44.
TCU shot 49% from the field while making 8 of 22 3-pointers. Southern Miss shot 33% and was 3 of 21 (14%) from 3-point distance.
