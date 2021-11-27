COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Jacy Sheldon had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Cincinnati 86-50 on Saturday night.
Taylor Mikesell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Kateri Poole added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds for Ohio State (5-0).
The Buckeyes scored the first nine points and closed the first quarter with a 12-0 run that made it 33-12 when, after a Bearcats turnover, Tanaya Beacham threw a baseball pass from the block to Sheldon for a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer.
Ohio State, which is 22-4 all-time against Cincinnati and has won six straight in the series, led by at least 20 throughout the second half.
Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats (3-3) with 16 and Akira Levy scored 11.
Cincinnati shot 35% and made just 2 of 15 (13%) from 3-point range.
The Buckeyes shot 29 of 50 from the field, made 9 of 18 from behind the arc and outscored the Bearcats 19-10 from the free-throw line.
Ohio State is averaging 89.4 points per game and has an average margin of victory of plus-36 this season.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.