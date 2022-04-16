EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout and 44th overall and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Saturday.
Edmonton moved six points ahead of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division — and seven points clear of Vegas. The Oilers are 14-3-2 in their last 19 games.
The 40-year-old Smith made 30 saves Thursday night in a 4-0 home victory over Nashville.
Evander Kane had a goal and an assist and Kris Russell, Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele also scored. Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost three of five.
Russell opened the scoring with 3:24 left in the first period. The defenseman blasted a shot past Thompson for his first goal in 126 games.
The Oilers made it 2-0 just 35 seconds into the third period when Ceci used Jesse Puljujarvi;s screen to send a point shot past Thompson.
Foegele stole a puck from Alec Martinez at the Edmonto blue line and took it all the way to the Vegas net to score his 12th at 5:16 of the third.
Kane added a short-handed goal with 4:27 left, poking home his 17th after a great effort from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to get it to the net.
UP NEXT
Golden Knights: Host New Jersey on Monday night.
Oilers: Host Dallas on Wednesday night.
