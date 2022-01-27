OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator, bringing him back from the college ranks after a season at Michigan.
The Ravens announced the move Thursday night.
The 34-year-old Macdonald was Michigan's defensive coordinator last season, when the Wolverines won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons with the Ravens, serving as linebackers coach from 2018-20 under coach John Harbaugh. He also coached defensive backs for Baltimore in 2017.
“Mike is one of us — a Raven through and through,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “During his initial seven seasons with us, it was evident that his leadership, intelligence and passion would earn him the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL."
Macdonald went from the Ravens to Michigan before last season, moving from John Harbaugh's staff to work under his brother Jim Harbaugh. He was a key addition to a group of assistants that helped the Wolverines finally overcome Ohio State and win the conference.
Now, he's set to take over an NFL defense after the Ravens parted ways with coordinator Don Martindale.
“Mike has continuously proven himself, including when he led one of the country’s best defenses at Michigan last year,” John Harbaugh said. “He is a proven play caller who knows our system well. He also fully understands the standard of playing defense in Baltimore.”
