For weeks, Mike Hopkins could only talk about Quade Green in the abstract while waiting for the day when the Kentucky transfer would be cleared to play for the Washington Huskies.
After the NCAA approved Green's eligibility petition, Hopkins had a chance to paint a visual picture of the 6-foot point guard sharing the court with a UW team loaded with long, rangy front court players.
"He can make others around him better and if you need him to score if other guys aren't doing it, then he has the ability to score," Hopkins said. "I think he shot 42 or 43 percent from the three-point line at Kentucky. He averaged about 9 points and right around 3-4 assists a game. In a major program and in a major league, he's proven it. So that experience is really going to help us."
Washington easily dispatched Western Washington 87-63 during last Thursday's exhibition in which the Huskies finished with 20 assists and 13 turnovers.
Hopkins believes Green will make UW even more efficient offensively.
"I thought for the most part after the game - even watching the film - I thought we shared the ball exceptionally well," Hopkins said. "And he brings that element and you add another guy who can shoot the ball. When the clock is going down and you need somebody to make a play, he has that ability to be a playmaker. He helps you."

(On Green) "Quade is a guy who in high school could score. He played in a lot of big games. He just had the ability to win and score. Later in his EYBL career, which is the Nike circuit, he led the EYBL in assists, which is one of the best grass-roots programs. He can make other guys him around him better so you got a guy who has had a year and half of high-major college basketball. He has the experience that we're missing. He's played in a lot of big games at a great program. He can come and help with that experience with our guys."
(On having Green with the team for part of last season) "It's been huge. It's all connections and understanding players. He (wasn't) able to play Italy, but he's got a lot of practice reps. He understands the guys. He's been in the locker room. He's got a great work ethic. He's going to be great for us. A great leader."
(On Green's playing style) "He plays with a chip on his shoulder and that's who we are here at the University of Washington. He's got a lot of grit and he's got a lot to prove. He likes to win. That's the greatest thing about Quade. He can make others around him better and if you need him to score if other guys aren't doing it, then he has the ability to score. I think he shot 42 or 43 percent from the three-point line at Kentucky. He averaged about 9 points and right around 3-4 assists a game. In a major program and in a major league, he's proven it. So that experience is really going to help us."
(On how UW will look with Green in the lineup) "You know, arguably your best shooter on the team. A guy that can make open shots. He can space the floor. Really good in transition. He makes the game easier for others. I thought for the most part after the game - even watching the film - I thought we shared the ball exceptionally well. And he brings that element and you add another guy who can shoot the ball. When the clock is going down and you need somebody to make a play, he has that ability to be a playmaker. He helps you."