BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to have some “fun” when she returns to Olympic action in the super-G.
Shiffrin posted on Twitter early Friday morning that she is grateful “to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much.”
The two-time Olympic gold medalist's third race of the Beijing Games was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday in China.
Shiffrin is off to a rough start so far at the 2022 Olympics. The 26-year-old American went off-course about 10 seconds into the giant slalom on Monday and after about half as much time in the slalom on Wednesday.
“I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours,” Shiffrin wrote Friday, “and I have to thank everyone for that.”
She won the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
Shiffrin never has entered an Olympic super-G before but did win that race at the 2019 world championships.
___
