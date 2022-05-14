CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday.
Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute.
Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Kristijan Kahlina had two saves for Charlotte.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.