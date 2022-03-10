FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Eli Lawrence had 19 points, Deandre Dishman scored 18 and made a go-ahead layup with 2:01 left in overtime to help Middle Tennessee get past UTEP 66-59 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament on Thursday night.
Camryn Weston followed Dishman with a basket and two free throws to give the Blue Raiders (23-9) a 62-56 lead with 39 seconds left. Donovan Sims had eight rebounds, while Dishman grabbed seven.
Jamal Bieniemy had 13 points for the Miners (19-13). Souley Boum added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Keonte Kennedy had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Blue Raiders advance to play UAB in the semifinals on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.