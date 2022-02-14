Microsoft is reopening its Washington work sites this month.
The Redmond-based company is moving its offices in Washington state to the final stage of its phased reopening plan, effective Feb. 28.
Microsoft will fully open its facilities to employees, visitors and guests and resume campus services, executive vice president and chief marketing officer Chris Capossela announced Monday.
But the reopening doesn’t guarantee all workers will come back full-time. Microsoft said Monday its approach “embraces schedule flexibility as standard for most roles” and that it is allowing managers to approve employee requests to adjust their work site, location or hours.
“Throughout the pandemic, our employees have adapted to many new ways of working while helping our customers and partners navigate their own challenges,” Capossela said. “We know there’s not a singular solution to how people work best, which is why we believe flexibility should be at the forefront of our evolving hybrid workplace.”
Employees have 30 days from Feb. 28 to work out those agreement with their managers.
In the midst of the pandemic, Microsoft set up a “hybrid workplace dial” to guide its plans for bringing workers back to the office and reopening its facilities. The dial can move both directions, the company said.
In stages one through five, employees were encouraged to work remotely, and Microsoft set up precautions like social distancing of workspaces, face coverings, daily health attestations and attendance strategies.
In stage six, the final stage that Microsoft is heading toward this month, “COVID-19 is no longer a significant burden on the local community,” Microsoft said in a March 2021 blog post outlining its strategy. At this stage, most pandemic-specific worksite requirements and prevention measures are removed.
Microsoft made the decision to reopen due to high vaccination rates, declining hospitalizations and deaths in the state and established local testing solutions, Capossela said Monday.
By February 8, about 83% of all eligible King County residents had completed their vaccine series and 91% had received at least one dose, Microsoft said.
“As we navigate this new phase of work, we’ll continue to take a data-driven approach to decision-making that follows the guidance of public health authorities,” Capossela said. “We’re maintaining a close watch on local health data in every area where Microsoft has a physical presence, and we’ll adjust our course if necessary.
“We’ve learned a lot about working remotely in the last two years, and we’re fortunate to have the tools to continue doing so if needed.”
Microsoft will also fully reopen its Bay Area sites on Feb. 28.
