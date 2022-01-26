Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Microsoft Corp., up $8.22 to $296.71.
The software maker beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for its cloud-computing services and work software.
Texas Instruments Inc., up $4.34 to $178.30.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Canadian National Railway Co., down $3.67 to $118.79.
The railroad named a new CEO and made several changes to its board, averting a potential proxy fight with investor TCI Fund Management.
F5 Inc., down $18.65 to $202.49.
The computer networking company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast as it faces supply chain constraints.
Corning Inc., up $3.94 to $39.24.
The specialty glass maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $4.74 to $134.84.
The maker of Kleenex tissues and other consumer goods gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.
Navient Corp., down $2.35 to $16.17.
The student loan servicing company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Amphenol Corp., up 33 cents to $76.34.
The maker of fiber-optic products reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.