CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami's defense clamped down in the fourth quarter for a 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech on Sunday.
Ja'Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes, including the game-winner with 1:21 remaining. Georgia Tech came out of a timeout and executed perfectly for Williams to make a layup.
Marshall hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the third quarter to pull Miami within 41-35.
Georgia Tech, playing its fourth game in eight days, was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers. The Yellow Jackets didn't score in the final three minutes, missing three shots with a turnover that led to the winning basket.
Williams finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Nerea Hermosa scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (13-4, 4-2) and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 10.
Georgia Tech shot 29% (16 of 56) and was just 2 of 13 from 3-point range, including two misses in the final minute.
Miami led 4-0 and trailed after tying the game at 13 until Williams' game-winner.
_____
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.